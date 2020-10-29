Matt Ryan has passed for over 53,000 yards and thrown 333 touchdowns in his prolific 13-year NFL career, and the Atlanta Falcons quarterback is looking to add more on Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons own the third-best passing offense in the league this season, and Atlanta wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are both in the top 20 at their position. But are Ryan, Jones and Ridley viable NFL DFS picks on Thursday against Carolina? And which NFL DFS stacks can differentiate your lineup?

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Falcons running back Todd Gurley, and Carolina receiver DJ Moore are among the other priciest options in the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before finalizing your Thursday Night Football DFS rosters, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 7, McClure put Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in Thursday Night Football lineup for DraftKings. The result: Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, piling up over 28 Fantasy points. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 8 and and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Panthers running back Mike Davis. The 27-year-old Davis has performed well in place of the injured Christian McCaffrey (ankle), who only has an outside shot of returning for Week 8. Davis has piled up 284 rushing yards and 233 receiving yards in the weeks since McCaffrey has been sidelined.

Davis is used much the same way as McCaffrey in the Panthers' offense, as he has caught 37 of 41 passes out of the backfield during his stint as the starter this season. Thursday's matchup against the Falcons could be a breakout one for Davis in that aspect since Atlanta is second-to-last in defending the pass this season, allowing 333.4 yards per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons running back Todd Gurley. He continues to be one of the most productive Fantasy running backs in the NFL, entering Thursday's matchup against Carolina having already recorded seven rushing touchdowns this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Gurley has found the end zone in four of his last five games, and now he'll look to take advantage of a Carolina defense that gave up 138 rushing yards last week against the Saints.

Carolina's run defense enters Thursday's matchup giving up an average of 124 yards per game on the ground, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. That bodes well for Gurley's Fantasy value on Thursday Night Football, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 8.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups on Thursday night and the rest of Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.