The Atlanta Falcons are 1-6 and were the first organization to fire their coach when Dan Quinn was let go on Oct. 11. The Carolina Panthers are 3-4 and struggling without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who has missed several weeks with a high ankle sprain. However, Thursday's matchup between the Panthers and Falcons could change the narrative for either team, making for plenty of tough decisions when setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 7, McClure put Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in Thursday Night Football lineup for DraftKings. The result: Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, piling up over 28 Fantasy points. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The 13-year veteran leads the NFL with 2,181 passing yards to go with 12 touchdowns against three interceptions. Ryan's durability is one of his hallmarks, as he has only missed three out of 199 games during his career.

Ryan went 31-for-42 passing with 338 yards and one touchdown last week in a one-point loss to the Lions. The Panthers are in the bottom half of the league in total defense, which makes Ryan a prime target in the NFL DFS player pool on Thursday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons running back Todd Gurley. The first-year Falcon leads the NFL with seven rushing touchdowns and has gained 485 yards on 122 carries. Gurley ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and added two receptions for 19 yards in the last-second loss to Detroit.

The Georgia product was a top-three NFL DFS running back in both 2017 and 2018, but he handled a lesser workload and struggled with efficiency in 2019 while dealing with knee and ankle concerns in his final season with the Rams.

Gurley has one of the prime NFL DFS matchups this week since the Panthers entered the Week 7 allowing an NFL-high nine total touchdowns to opposing running backs.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

