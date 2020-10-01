The Denver Broncos visit the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have struggled to find the end zone in their 0-3 starts, as the Jets are last in the NFL in scoring at just 12.3 points per game, while the Broncos are 29th at just 15. Jets receiver Jamison Crowder will return from a hamstring injury, but can you trust him with your NFL DFS picks? What about Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who's questionable with a toe injury? If he's out, is Melvin Gordon one of the top options for your NFL DFS lineups?

Who else from the Broncos vs. Jets DFS player pool should you target for Thursday Night Football on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football and the rest of Week 4, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Broncos vs. Jets DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Jets vs. Broncos NFL DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The third-year pro from Southern Cal has gone 59-of-96 for 562 yards and three touchdowns this season against four interceptions. Darnold has thrown a touchdown pass in every game, giving some consistency to the Jets' 0-3 start.

Darnold's 61.5 percent completion average is slightly higher than his 60.0 percent career mark, while his sacks per game (two) are down over a half-sack from last year's average. Darnold isn't shy about pushing the ball downfield (8.9 aDOT), and the third overall pick in 2018 posted four top-10 fantasy weeks last season. A matchup against the Broncos is just what Darnold and the Jets need, as 0-3 Denver has given up 277.7 yards per game, which is why McClure likes him for your Thursday night NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Jets vs. Broncos includes banking on Denver tight end Noah Fant. Through the first three games of the season, Fant has recorded 14 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Despite not scoring a touchdown last week against the Buccaneers, he still led the team with 10 targets.

Now, Fant and the Broncos will look to dissect a New York defense that has given up three touchdowns to the tight end position in the last two weeks. New York's defense enters Thursday's matchup giving up 31.3 points per game on average. That bodes well for Fant's value on Thursday night, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 4.

How to set Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Thursday Night Football DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.