Jared Goff has had some historic performances with his accuracy, including completing 18 of 18 passes in a 42-29 victory over the Seahawks this year. He has completed at least 72% of passes in six of eight games this season but he may now face his biggest test of the season. The Lions square off against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football and opposing teams are completing just 54.9% of passes against Houston, which is the lowest in the league. Will Goff still have the same success and create top options in NFL DFS lineups against the tough Houston pass defense?

Even with Goff's historic accuracy, Sam Laporta is the TE18 in Fantasy football after finishing as TE1 last year. He's been a difficult player for daily Fantasy football players to include in NFL DFS lineups. Laporta's price has fallen in recent weeks as he's reached 30 yards in just one of his last three games, so how should he factor into your NFL DFS strategy on Sunday night? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Texans vs. Lions, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Texans vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The 22-year-old rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 5.9 yards per rush in a 24-14 victory over the Packers last week. He's scored at least one touchdown in three straight games and is averaging 102.7 rushing yards per game during that span.

The Lions run more than nearly any other team in the NFL, rushing on 51% of plays, the fifth-highest percentage in the league. That has led to the No. 1 scoring offense (32.3 points per game) on the sixth-most rushing yards per game (152.6). Even in a shared backfield with David Montgomery, Gibbs is RB4 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis. The Texans are allowing 4.7 yards per rush, which ranks 24th in the league.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans running back Joe Mixon. The 28-year-old has rushed for at least 100 yards in four straight games after rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against the Jets. Mixon had the "mini bye" last week by playing on Thursday Night Football, giving additional rest to the eight-year veteran before a matchup with a tough Lions defense.

No NFL player complains about getting rest, but it can be especially helpful to running backs in their late 20s. Mixon rushed for 159 yards in Week 1 with an entire offseason of rest and after missing three games with an ankle injury, he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 7.9 yards per carry while adding a receiving touchdown in Week 6 following the injury. Also, the Lions rank 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.8) this year. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups Lions vs. Texans

