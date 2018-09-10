NFL DFS for Monday Night Football: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks

A Monday Night Football double-header gives NFL DFS players a final opportunity to cash in on Week 1 of the season. With Jets-Lions and Raiders-Rams on the schedule, FanDuel is hosting a $1 million Monday Million, while DraftKings is running a Monday Night Special with just over $1.1 million on the line. Before entering these or any other NFL DFS tournaments, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

He's had some spot-on NFL DFS picks in Week 1 thus far as well, rostering players like Tyreek Hill (45.3 points on DraftKings) and James Conner (38.2 point on DraftKings). Anyone who followed him was well on their way to a winning weekend.

For the Monday night main slate featuring both games, we can tell you McClure is banking on Rams quarterback Jared Goff at $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings.

Goff went from rookie disappointment to Fantasy breakout player in 2017, as he upped his completion percentage to 62.1 and threw for 3,804 yards, 28 touchdowns and just seven interceptions under coach Sean McVay. That led to some huge scores on FanDuel and DraftKings as well, like when he went off for close to 30 points on both sites in Week 16 against the Titans last year.

McClure is stacking Goff with receiver Cooper Kupp, who is $6,300 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

That's because these two developed a strong rapport last season. Goff looked to Cupp often late in the year, including targeting him 13 times in their playoff matchup against the Falcons.

Goff and Cupp take aim at an Oakland secondary that finished 26th in the league in 2017 against the pass, giving up over 240 yards through the air per game. Lock Goff and Kupp in as a top NFL DFS stack for Monday night and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday night because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Monday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Monday night from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.