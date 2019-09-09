NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

A wild Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season wraps up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Houston Texans face the New Orleans Saints at 7:10 p.m. ET and the Denver Broncos take on the Oakland Raiders at 10:20 p.m. ET. The first matchup has an over-under of 52.5 and features potential high-scoring NFL DFS players like Drew Brees, Deshaun Watson, Alvin Kamara and DeAndre Hopkins. The late game, meanwhile, has a total of 42 points as the Raiders look to pick up the pieces after cutting Antonio Brown over the weekend, while the Broncos are getting their first look at Joe Flacco at quarterback. Before finalizing any Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups for tournaments like the $1M Monday Million on FanDuel or the $1.11M Monday Night Special on DraftKings, see what daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career, and his NFL DFS advice and strategy can help you crush your selections for the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Anyone who followed him was up big. Now, he's locked in his Monday Night Football DFS picks.

We can tell you he's targeting Kamara at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings. Kamara has been a top daily Fantasy weapon the past two seasons as he's piled up electric numbers as a runner and receiver, including 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns last season. The absence of Mark Ingram, who's now in Baltimore, should open up even more touches, especially in the red zone, for Kamara. He takes on a Houston defense that struggled covering running backs last season, giving up six receiving touchdowns to the position, tied for the most in the league.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football includes rostering Hopkins ($9,000 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings), who finished second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,572) last season. McClure's model projects that he's well worth his price as he faces a New Orleans defense that gave up the most Fantasy points to wide receivers last year. And with Houston breaking in new running backs, expect Watson to look Hopkins' way all night, leading to huge returns.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Monday Night Football from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.