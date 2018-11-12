NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 10: Top DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups

The New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers have just three wins between them, but that won't stop NFL DFS players from getting in on the action when these teams meet up on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Down to third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, the 49ers exploded for 34 points against the Raiders for a win in Week 9, while Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley, and the Giants had a bye as they look for answers after a 1-7 start. For Giants vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football, FanDuel is running a $600K Monday Night Special, while DraftKings is holding a $1M Monday Night Showdown. Before you lock in any lineups for NFL DFS tournaments and cash games, be sure to check out the top Giants vs. 49ers NFL DFS picks from professional NFL player Mike McClure, who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments. And last week, his lineups cashed with ease on FanDuel. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate of 49ers vs. Giants, we can tell you McClure is banking on 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens.

Mullens was pressed into the starting role in Week 9 after C.J. Beathard suffered a wrist injury. And he took full advantage of the opportunity, lighting up Oakland for 262 yards and three touchdowns with an impressive 72.7 percent completion percentage.

He'll get the starting nod again this week against a New York team that ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring defense (25.6 points per game) and total defense (366.4 yards per game). Look for more big numbers for Mullens in his second prime-time start against an over-matched defense.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS advice involves rostering running back Saquon Barkley, who has emerged as one of the most complete backs in the NFL in his rookie season.

Barkley has at least 10 carries in every game, but his receiving out of the backfield has been a difference-maker for NFL DFS players. He has caught nine passes in three straight games and enters Monday Night Football with nearly 500 yards receiving this season. That makes him valuable in any type of game flow and solidifies him as a top NFL DFS pick for Monday.

