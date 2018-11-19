NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 11: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get one final opportunity to cash in on the Week 11 NFL schedule with a possible 2019 Super Bowl preview between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff for Monday Night Football is at 8:15 p.m. ET. This game features an Over-Under of 63 points, one of the highest totals in NFL history, so points and yardage should pile up at an alarming rate. With no shortage of stars to choose from for Rams vs. Chiefs NFL DFS tournaments like the $1.5M Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings and the $1M Monday Million on FanDuel, be sure to check out the top picks, optimal lineups and advice from DFS pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments. On Sunday in Week 9, his lineups cashed with ease on FanDuel, and he followed that up last week by cashing yet again on both sites. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate of Chiefs vs. Rams, we can tell you McClure is banking on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has posted historic numbers in his first full season as a starter, throwing for 3,150 yards, 31 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. And while he takes on a Rams defense that has plenty of talent, the unit has shown some vulnerability in recent weeks, with Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson combining to throw nine touchdowns against LA.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS advice also includes stacking Mahomes with running back Kareem Hunt, who can do damage as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Rushing defense is one soft spot for the Rams, who are ranked 23rd in the NFL with 122.1 yards per game allowed. And Hunt has piled up seven total touchdowns in the last four weeks -- four receiving and three rushing. He has sky-high upside on Monday Night Football and is a must-play in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Monday Night Football from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.