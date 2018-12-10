NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 14: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The Week 14 NFL schedule wraps up with Monday Night Football between the Seahawks and Vikings that has massive playoff implications. There's also a lot on the line for NFL DFS players, with FanDuel offering a $555K Monday Night Special and DraftKings running a $1M Monday Night Showdown. Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are some of the priciest options, and there are also two key injuries to keep an eye on involving Seattle, with wide receiver Doug Baldwin (hip) and running back Rashaad Penny (ankle) both listed as questionable. Before locking in any Monday Night Football DFS rosters, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the last three weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate of Seahawks vs. Vikings, Russell Wilson is a strong option.

After a slow start, Wilson has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league. He's completing around 70 percent of his passes over the last six weeks and has 14 touchdown tosses against just one interception over that span. He's returned at least 3x value on DraftKings in every game during that run, while three of those outings have gone for at least 4x.

Wilson will take aim at a Minnesota pass defense that will be missing a key piece in cornerback Trae Waynes, who has been ruled out with a concussion. Safety Andrew Sendejo and corner Mike Hughes are already on injured reserve, so Wilson has a strong chance to put up week-winning numbers against a team that has already given up monster days to quarterbacks like Jared Goff (465 yards), Carson Wentz (311) and Tom Brady (311) this season.

Wilson stacks well with receiver Tyler Lockett.

With Doug Baldwin battling injuries this season, Lockett has been Wilson's go-to guy. He leads the team in targets (55), receptions (44), receiving yards (713) and receiving touchdowns (9). He has found the end zone in three of his last four games, and with Baldwin (groin) either out or limited on Monday Night Football, Lockett is in a prime position to put up big numbers again.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Monday Night Football from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.

