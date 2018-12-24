NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 16: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get a final chance to cash in on the Week 16 schedule when the Denver Broncos take on the Oakland Raiders. Kickoff for Monday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve. Oddsmakers have set the total at just 43.5 points in this matchup, so scoring could be tough to come by, with both offenses ranked in the bottom 10 of the league. But there's plenty of value if you make the right picks in tournaments like the $400K Christmas Eve Clash on FanDuel and the $1M Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings. Before finalizing any rosters, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Monday Night Football featuring Broncos vs. Raiders, we can tell you McClure is banking on Denver quarterback Case Keenum.

Keenum's season-long numbers haven't been incredibly impressive, though he has scored at least once in the past four games. But this matchup against the Raiders, who are ranked dead last in the league in scoring defense (29.9 points per game) and 28th in total defense (385.2 yards per game), should result in week-winning numbers that will lead to a strong return for NFL DFS players.

Part of McClure's Monday Night Football NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Keenum with running back Phillip Lindsay, an undrafted rookie who has shattered expectations, as he'll likely top the 1,000-yard mark for the season on Monday.

Lindsay was held in check by the Browns last week, but scored six total touchdowns in the previous four games. And he has multi-score upside against the Raiders this week because Oakland is giving up 146.4 yards per game on the ground and has conceded four total touchdowns to running backs in the past three weeks. Lock in this top NFL DFS stack for Broncos vs. Raiders and watch the points rain down.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Broncos vs. Raiders? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Monday Night Football from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.