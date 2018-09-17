NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 2: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and best lineups

With the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks meeting on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, the major daily Fantasy sports sites FanDuel and DraftKings are offering a final opportunity for NFL DFS players to get in on the action in Week 2. Russell Wilson, Jordan Howard, and Mitchell Trubisky are among the most expensive players on the slate. There are multiple tournaments to pick from, like the $10 buy-in NFL Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings and FanDuel's $750,000 Monday Night Special that costs $9 to enter. If you're looking for the value picks needed to succeed in those or any other NFL DFS tournaments or cash games, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

For Monday night's single-game slate featuring Seahawks-Bears, we can tell you McClure is banking on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

The top-scoring Fantasy quarterback in the league in 2017, Wilson got off to an impressive start this season against a tough Broncos defense, putting up almost 300 yards through the air and throwing three touchdowns -- returning over 20 points on DraftKings and FanDuel.

He's stacking Wilson with wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

With Doug Baldwin out of the lineup with a knee injury, Lockett will be one of of Wilson's top targets on Monday Night Football. He had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown last week against a tough Denver defense and should be on the field for virtually every snap in Week 2.

Chicago's secondary showed some vulnerability in Week 1, letting Randall Cobb run wild for a 9-142-1 stat line. Green Bay receivers Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison also found the end zone. Lockett has a strong chance to create mismatches this week and easily return value. He's an NFL DFS pick you should be all over.

