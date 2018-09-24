NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 3: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and top lineups

NFL DFS players will need to navigate plenty of storylines heading into Monday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will Ryan Fitzpatrick continue looking like an MVP-caliber quarterback? Will the Steelers' defense tighten with cornerback Joe Haden back in the lineup? And which James Conner will show up? The daily Fantasy sports sites FanDuel and DraftKings are hosting multiple NFL DFS tournaments and cash games for players of all bankrolls and experience levels. Before you lock in your NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football in Week 3, you'll want to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a predictive data engineer for SportsLine and a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

In Week 1, McClure's lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He followed that up by picking some gems in Week 2 like Ben Roethlisberger, who went off for around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Tevin Coleman, who piled up over 120 yards on the ground in a win against the Panthers. Anyone who followed him is way, way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate featuring Steelers-Buccaneers, we can tell you McClure is banking on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

'Big Ben' is coming off a monster performance where he went off for close to 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 2 against the Chiefs. Pittsburgh's shaky defense put the Steelers in a 21-0 hole in Week 2, and it's very possible that they'll have to play from behind again this week against a red-hot Tampa Bay offense that dropped 48 points on the Saints in Week 1 and then 27 against a stingy Philadelphia defense in Week 2.

McClure is stacking Roethlisberger with wide receiver Antonio Brown. Ignore the off-the-field chatter this week because Brown is primed for an extremely high volume of targets on Monday. Roethlisberger has looked his way a whopping 33 times through two weeks. '84' has nine catches in both games thus far after hauling in over 100 last year.

Even though Brown's season numbers (18-160-1) aren't huge by his standards yet, he'll continue to be a strong DFS pick as long as he's such a focal point of the offense. That's especially true against a Tampa Bay defense giving up 386.5 yards per game through the air. Lock this duo in as a top Monday Night Football NFL DFS stack and watch the points rain in.

