NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get a final opportunity to cash in on Week 3 of the NFL Season with Monday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET. For this single-game slate, DraftKings is hosting a $1 million Monday Night Special, while FanDuel has an $800,000 NFL Monday Night Special. Before setting your lineups for these or any other Monday Night Football NFL DFS tournaments, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

In Week 1, McClure's lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He followed that up by picking some gems in Week 2 like Ben Roethlisberger, who went off for around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Tevin Coleman, who piled up over 120 yards on the ground in a win against the Panthers. Anyone who followed him was way, way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate featuring Steelers vs. Buccaneers, we can tell you McClure is extremely high on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Ignore the off-the-field chatter because Brown is primed for an extremely high volume of targets on Monday Night Football. Ben Roethlisberger has looked his way a whopping 33 times through two weeks.

Even though Brown's season numbers (18-160-1) aren't huge by his standards yet, he'll continue to be a strong DFS pick as long as he's the focal point of the offense. That's especially true against a Tampa Bay defense giving up 386.5 yards per game through the air through two weeks. Nelson Agholor went off for an 8-88-1 stat line against the Bucs last week, while Michael Thomas went for 16-180-1 in Week 1.

McClure's NFL DFS advice for Bucs vs. Steelers also involves rostering Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin comes at an affordable price because he'll compete with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson for targets. But he has a strong chance to return value because he's been a popular red-zone target for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, turning two of his 10 targets on the season into touchdowns. And facing a Pittsburgh secondary that gave up six touchdown passes last week to Kansas City, there should be plenty of opportunities for Godwin to find the end zone yet again.

