NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

AFC North teams in desperate need of a win meet up at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL DFS players need to consider that both sides have struggled to put up points, with Pittsburgh ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring offense (16.3 points per game) and Cincinnati ranked 25th (18.0). These teams, however, have also struggled defensively, potentially opening up opportunities for players like James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd to post tournament-winning numbers on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4). Anyone who has been following McClure has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Steelers vs. Bengals DFS, we can tell you McClure is banking on Steelers running back James Conner. The third-year pro out of Pitt was a breakout star in 2018 after he took over as Pittsburgh's starter following Le'Veon Bell's holdout. Conner piled up 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns last year, providing plenty of week-winning returns for DFS players along the way.

Conner has been off to a slow start this year, rushing for just 97 yards and a score through three weeks, but the Bengals have consistently been gashed by running backs this season, surrendering the third-most points to that position thus far, including big days for backs like Frank Gore (14-76-1), Matt Breida (12-121) and Chris Carson (two touchdowns). Look for the Steelers to lean on Conner in this must-win game, giving him sky-high upside.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football also includes rostering Bengals running back Joe Mixon. With just 32 carries for 87 yards and no rushing scores on the season, it's been a slow start for Mixon, who was the NFL's fourth-leading rusher in 2018 with 1,168 yards. But he still found a way to make an impact last week, hauling in a touchdown reception and finishing the day with 17 touches for 94 yards from scrimmage. Now, he takes on a Pittsburgh defense that has been torched by running backs, giving up the fourth-most Fantasy points to that position this season.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup.

