NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 4: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL DFS players get one more opportunity to capitalize on Week 4 as Steelers vs. Bengals plays out on Monday Night Football with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from Heinz Field. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) and Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) are both out, so NFL DFS players will need to give each roster an in-depth look to find the top value picks as players like Mason Rudolph, Tyler Boyd and John Ross take on larger roles.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4). Anyone who has been following McClure has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Steelers vs. Bengals DFS, we can tell you McClure is banking on Rudolph. The third-year pro out of Oklahoma State has been pushed into the spotlight this year after Roethlisberger's injury. He had mixed results in his first start in Week 3, completing 14-of-27 passes for two touchdowns and an interception on the road against San Francisco.

But he's in a strong spot for his first home start on Monday with a juicy matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing 27.7 points and 406.3 yards per game, ranking near the bottom of the league in both categories. The Bengals gave up 296 yards and three touchdowns to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2, so confidently add Rudolph to your Monday Night Football DFS lineups and look for a breakout performance.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football also includes rostering Bengals running back Joe Mixon. With just 32 carries for 87 yards and no rushing scores on the season, it's been a slow start for Mixon, who was the NFL's fourth-leading rusher in 2018 with 1,168 yards. But he still found a way to make an impact last week, hauling in a touchdown reception and finishing the day with 17 touches for 94 yards from scrimmage. Now, he takes on a Pittsburgh defense that has been torched by running backs, giving up the fourth-most Fantasy points to that position this season.

