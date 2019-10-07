NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Super Bowl contenders meet on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 5 NFL schedule as the Browns (2-2) travel to Levi's Stadium to take on the 49ers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. ET. NFL DFS players will have plenty of intriguing options as they build their lineups on daily Fantasy football sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The 49ers rank fourth in the league in total offense (421 yards per game) and spread the touches around to players like George Kittle, Matt Breida, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert. The Browns, meanwhile, rank 11th in the league in total offense (380.2 yards per game), and lean heavily on Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry, who has been cleared from the concussion protocol. Before finalizing your top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be sure to check in with SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his optimal NFL DFS lineups, strategy and advice can help you crush your Browns vs. 49ers DFS lineups on Monday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns. Now, he has turned his attention to Browns vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Browns vs. 49ers, we can tell you McClure is banking on San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The sixth-year pro out of Eastern Illinois has looked sharp coming off a torn ACL, completing 69 percent of his passes thus far. He's thrown for 739 yards and five touchdowns through three games and provided solid returns for NFL DFS backers, most notably when he threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals and returned almost 4x on DraftKings.

The Browns are in the bottom half of the league in Fantasy points given up against quarterbacks and conceded over 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to Lamar Jackson last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football also includes rostering Chubb. With Kareem Hunt (suspension) still sidelined, Chubb is seeing a vast majority of the carries in this high-powered offense, and it's led to slate-breaking returns. Chubb went off for 165 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens last week, returning almost 40 points and 5x value on FanDuel. The Niners gave up 75 rushing yards on just 13 carries to Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones earlier this season, so don't hesitate to put Chubb in your Monday Night Football DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go off for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Monday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Browns vs. 49ers from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.