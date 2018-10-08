NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 5: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 5 of the NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins, and NFL DFS players get a final opportunity to cash in a game that could feature plenty of offense. FanDuel is hosting a $1M Monday Million, while DraftKings is offering a $1.25M Monday Night Showdown. Before you set your NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Redskins on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, check out what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and top 1 percent on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. And last week, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites thanks to players like Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who returned 6x value on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate featuring Saints vs. Redskins, we can tell you McClure is banking on Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees leads the league in completion percentage (75.8 percent) and is averaging 324 yards and two touchdowns per game in 2018. He has yet to throw an interception this season, so you can trust him to pile up points without making costly mistakes that will hurt your chances in DFS.

McClure is stacking Brees with running back Mark Ingram, who makes his return to the lineup in Week 5 after sitting out the first four games due to a suspension.

Ingram will be fresh and ready to take on a Washington defense that he shredded last season. Even though he'll split time with Alvin Kamara on Monday Night Football, Ingram needed just 14 touches last year to go off for 155 yards of total offense and a touchdown against the Redskins. Lock in this top NFL DFS stack for Monday and look for a huge return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Monday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Monday night from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.