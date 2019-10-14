NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
Week 6 of the NFL season concludes with an NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. There are plenty of intriguing options in the NFL DFS player pool like Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay and Kerryon Johnson. Finding the best NFL DFS value picks for Monday Night Football will be the key to cashing big in tournaments like the $1M NFL Monday Million on FanDuel or the NFL $1.5M Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings. Before making the final call on your own Packers vs. Lions DFS rosters, see the Monday Night Football DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional daily Fantasy sports player, and his optimal NFL DFS lineups and advice can help you crush your picks on Monday.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.
McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.
He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. In Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing with ease on both FanDuel and DraftKings with his optimal lineups on Sunday Night Football between the Chargers and Steelers. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.
Now, he has turned his attention to Packers vs. Lions on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.
For Packers vs. Lions, we can tell you McClure is banking on Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 11th-year pro is putting up impressive numbers thus far in 2019, throwing for 1,122 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. NFL DFS players who have invested in him have seen plenty of big returns, as he's gone off for at least 3x value on DraftKings in three of the four games he's appeared in.
And Stafford has seen plenty of success against the Packers. He's won the last four games in this rivalry and has thrown nine touchdowns and zero interceptions during that span, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.
Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football also includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones. He put up one of the most impressive performances of the season last week, finding the end zone four times against the Cowboys, a performance that led to over 40 points on FanDuel and over 50 on DraftKings. He'll look to keep it rolling against a Detroit defense that has given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Packers vs. Lions from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rivers explains altercation w/ Steelers
It's not exactly the best reason to get physical with another player, but Rivers admits he...
-
NFL Draft QB Stock Watch: Joe Burrow
The LSU quarterback had another outstanding performance, this time helping the Tigers get past...
-
Pile: Watson, Wilson surge into MVP race
Breaking down the biggest storylines in Week 6, including Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson...
-
NFL Week 7 early odds for every game
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 7
-
Grades: 'A' for Redskins, Dolphins
Here are the Week 6 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Titans bench Mariota for Tannehill
The Titans have finally made the switch
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help
-
Giants at Patriots: Takeaways, recap
The Giants put up a fight, but made to many mistakes to pull off an upset over the Patriots