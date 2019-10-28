NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL DFS players get a final opportunity to cash in on Week 8 of the NFL schedule as the Miami Dolphins (0-6) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Monday Night Football. It's an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from Heinz Field. FanDuel is running an $800K Monday Night Special, while DraftKings is holding a $1.2M Monday Night Showdown. Cashing in a daily Fantasy football tournament requires identifying which big names are worth their price, as well as finding the overlooked NFL DFS picks who can return value. Before studying both rosters and making the call on players like Mason Rudolph, James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Mark Walton, you should to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his optimal Steelers vs. Dolphins DFS lineups for Monday Night Football can position you for success.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Monday's Steelers vs. Dolphins DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. After giving Josh Rosen a chance under center, Miami returned to Fitzpatrick last week against the Bills. The results were impressive, as the 36-year-old completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. That performance against a tough defense returned almost 5x value on DraftKings.

The matchup against Pittsburgh's defense is a bit more favorable. The Steelers rank 18th in the NFL in passing yardage allowed (244.2 per game), and with Pittsburgh favored by two touchdowns, Fitzpatrick may have to throw Miami back into the game. Confidently lock him in as one of your top Monday Night Football DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Steelers.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football also includes rostering Conner. The third-year back out Pitt hasn't put up huge season-long rushing numbers (74-235-3), but he's trending in the right direction after a head-turning week against the Chargers. He carried 16 times for 41 yards a touchdown, but did even more damage as a receiver, with seven catches for 78 yards and another score. Now, he gets a juicy matchup against the team that has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. And with backup Jaylen Samuels (knee) questionable, Conner should be in line for a heavy workload that could return tournament-winning numbers.

