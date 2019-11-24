NFL DFS for Packers vs. 49ers: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 12

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in with Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday Night Football brings plenty of tough questions as you set your NFL DFS strategy. Should you go with a proven option like Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown three-plus touchdown passes in two of his last four games, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Niners wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who's found the end zone in three consecutive outings? With FanDuel hosting a $555K NFL Primetime Showdown and DraftKings running an $888K Sunday Night Showdown, there are plenty of factors to consider for your Packers vs. 49ers DFS picks. Before locking in any Sunday Night Football DFS rosters, see the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional daily Fantasy sports player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Sunday Night Football DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. 49ers is San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He completed 34-of-45 pass attempts with four passing touchdowns last week against the Cardinals, and in what should be a shootout against the Packers on Sunday Night Football, Garoppolo's ceiling is sky-high. Garoppolo has thrown for 2,478 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and now has a strong chance to produce slate-breaking 49ers vs. Packers DFS numbers against a Green Bay defense that is giving up 384.7 yards per game to opposing offenses, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones.

Jones has been extremely consistent for the Packers so far this season. In fact, he has scored 14 touchdowns, which is tied with the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey for the most in the league entering Week 12. Now, Jones gets a mouthwatering matchup against a 49ers defense that has given up a rushing touchdown in each of its last four outings. Lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS player pool targets for Sunday night and look for a big return against San Francisco.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for 49ers vs. Packers from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.