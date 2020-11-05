After starting the season 4-0 and looking like one of the most dominant offenses in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers have lost two of their last three games entering a Thursday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. It's a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game. However, plenty of injuries will mean tough choices when setting your NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Running backs Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon will miss the game for Green Bay due to COVID-19, while San Francisco has already announced that George Kittle (foot) and Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will be sidelined.

To make the Thursday Night Football NFL DFS player pool even shallower, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne are out due to contact tracing. Which NFL DFS stacks should you target given all the absences? Before finalizing any Thursday Night Football DFS picks, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 8, McClure had Packers wide reciver Davante Adams in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams piled up a whopping three touchdowns catches, returning around 30 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. 49ers

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 16-year veteran is enjoying another fine season, having thrown for 1,948 yards and 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Should Rodgers continue this pace, he would finish with 4,453 yards and a career-best 46 touchdowns against just five picks.

Rodgers has compiled a 113.0 passer rating so far in 2020, his best since a scintillating 2011 season that saw him win the first of two NFL MVP awards. The Packers could be without their top three running backs, which means Rodgers will be depended on even more for offensive output in a must-win game. Fire him up as one of the highest-floor NFL DFS picks of the entire slate.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Rodgers with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver has battled a hamstring injury of his own this season, but outside of when he was hurt in Week 2 and his first game back in the lineup in Week 6, he's been among the most dynamic NFL DFS picks.

In the other three games Adams has played, he has caught 34 passes for 405 yards and seven touchdowns and produced a minimum of 26.8 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. Now, he'll take on a 49ers secondary that Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf just torched for 12 catches, 161 yards and two touchdowns.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. 49ers

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.