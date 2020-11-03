The Green Bay Packers maintain a slim lead in the NFC North, but they will need to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Vikings last week when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Green Bay is ahead by a half-game over Chicago in the division, while the Niners are 4-4 and at the bottom of the NFC West. Several popular NFL DFS picks will be on the field at Levi's Stadium, but Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (foot) will be out. That means there's plenty of value in the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

In addition to the absences of Garoppolo and Kittle, daily Fantasy football players will also need to monitor how Green Bay will cope without running back Aaron Jones (calf) for a third straight game. Which NFL DFS stacks should you target? And which NFL DFS matchups should you exploit? Before finalizing any Thursday Night Football DFS picks, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 8, McClure had Packers wide reciver Davante Adams in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams piled up a whopping three touchdowns catches, returning around 30 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. 49ers

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 16-year veteran completed 27 of 41 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns in last Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Vikings. Rodgers has passed for 1,948 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions in 2020.

Rodgers has been one of the top NFL DFS picks this season, throwing at least three touchdown passes in five of seven starts en route to a stellar 10:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Rodgers has also completed 65.9 percent of his passes, his highest completion percentage in eight seasons, and his 7.8 yard-per-completion average is Rodgers' highest since 2014.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Rodgers with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. The seven-year veteran is tied for the NFL lead with seven receiving touchdowns to go with 502 receiving yards on 43 receptions. Adams torched the Vikings defense last week for three touchdowns on seven receptions and 53 yards.

Adams' totals are even more impressive given that he missed two games earlier this year. Adams went for 14 receptions and 156 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings in Week 1, and then tagged the Texans for 196 yards and two more touchdowns on 13 catches two weeks ago.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. 49ers

