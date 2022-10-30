Two teams heading in opposite directions get together for a high-profile matchup when the Green Bay Packers visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Packers have lost their last three games, and only have 98 total rushing yards over their last two. Optimism was high for both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon before the season, but can you trust either running back in your NFL DFS lineups against Buffalo's No. 1 rush defense?

While Green Bay's ball carriers have been struggling to find running room in a stagnant offense, Bills RB Devin Singletary is coming off of his best game of the season in Week 6 against Kansas City. Singletary might be the best option in the NFL DFS player pool after he finished with 85 rushing yards on 17 carries against the Chiefs. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Packers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Bills and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks on Sunday night is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In Week 6 against Kansas City, Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions, and ran for another 32 yards on 12 carries. This year, he leads the NFL in yards gained per game (330) and has thrown for 1,980 yards with 17 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

Allen's last meeting with the Packers came in his rookie season, and things didn't go particularly well for him, as he finished with just 151 yards passing, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He'll be looking for better on Sunday night after a week off in a matchup of elite NFL quarterbacks. Last year after Buffalo's Week 7 bye, Allen completed nearly 70% of his passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins with 55 rushing yards and another score.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Allen with Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is coming off of a 10-catch, 148-yard performance against the Chiefs. This season, he has 49 receptions for 656 yards and six touchdowns. Diggs only has two games this season in which he didn't finish with a double-digit target count, and one of those was in Week 1, when he caught 8-of-9 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Diggs has played nine games in his career against the Packers, and has 656 total receiving yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay. His best performance against Green Bay came in 2016, when he turned in a nine-catch, 182-yard performance with a touchdown. Diggs is also third in the NFL among all wide receivers in red zone targets (12), which should increase on Sunday night, as the Bills should have no issue pressing into Green Bay territory. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Packers

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Bills? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.