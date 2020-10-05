NFL DFS players can't ignore the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Between quarterback Patrick Mahomes hitting speedy receiver Tyreek Hill with a deep ball, or Mahomes checking down to tight end Travis Kelce, or Mahomes handing off to stellar running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, it could be hard to choose between those players alone in the two-team NFL DFS player pool Monday night. The Chiefs take on the Patriots in the first game at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS in a rescheduled game from Sunday, and the Falcons face the Packers in the nightcap at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Should players such as Mahomes, Hill, Kelce and Edwards-Helaire be a huge part of your NFL DFS strategy Monday night? And how do players such as Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan or Packers running back Aaron Jones fit into the equation? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday night

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Monday doubleheader is Mahomes. The 25-year-old superstar signed a 10-year contract extension before the season began that, along with contract incentives, is worth $503 million. And through three games of the 2020 season, Mahomes is proving that half-billion is a smart investment.

Mahomes enters Week 4 having completed 67.8 percent of his passes this season for 898 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception. The Chiefs' offensive leader is coming off a 31-of-42 effort for 385 yards and four touchdown passes against the Ravens. The Patriots are solid on defense, but Mahomes is simply too dominant of an NFL DFS weapon to ignore Monday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Mahomes with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The rookie from LSU has been an instant success with the defending Super Bowl champion. He debuted with a 25-carry, 138-yard, one-touchdown effort in his first NFL game Sept. 10 against the Texans.

Edwards-Helaire has been a consistent NFL DFS performer in the first three weeks of his professional career, delivering 19.8 daily Fantasy points against the Ravens, 13 points against the Chargers the next week via a 70 yards-from-scrimmage effort, and 18.4 NFL DFS points via a 134 yards-from-scrimmage total last week against the Ravens. The Chiefs have seamlessly integrated Edwards-Helaire into their high-octane offense, and McClure says you should include the rookie in your Monday night NFL DFS picks.

How to set Monday NFL DFS lineups

