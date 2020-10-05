COVID-19 reshuffled Week 4 in the NFL, postponing Titans vs. Steelers to Week 7 and moving New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs to Monday night. That means a supersized NFL DFS player pool is available, along with million-dollar prize pools on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The Chiefs alone have enough potential NFL DFS picks to practically field their own team, while the Patriots still have players like running back Sony Michel and receiver Julian Edelman to consider. The Monday Night Football doubleheader also includes the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers.

Are Chiefs stars like Tyreek Hill or Clyde Edwards-Helaire bankable in your NFL DFS stacks, or should you build around Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the doubleheader Monday Night Football DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday night

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Monday Night Football doubleheader is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player might not be on the same torrid 50-touchdown pass pace as that season, but Mahomes is still a clear NFL DFS superstar. He has thrown for 898 yards in three weeks, is tied for third in the NFL with nine touchdown passes, has yet to throw and interception and is completing 67.8 percent of his passes.

Mahomes has owned the Patriots in the past, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and erupting for 352 yards and four touchdowns in the 2018 regular season, and then torching New England again for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes is also coming off a 385-yard, four-touchdown outburst against the Ravens last week to improve Kansas City to 3-0.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. The 12-year veteran has caught 15 of 24 passes so far in 2020 for 259 yards. While he has yet to find the end zone, Monday night's matchup against the Chiefs could represent his best chance so far to get there.

Edelman played 87 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 2019 en route to 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns, and had his knee and shoulder cleaned up in the offseason. Look for veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to rely on Edelman in the passing game Monday night, yielding a strong NFL DFS points for owners who roster him.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Chiefs vs. Patriots and Falcons vs. Packers NFL DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.