Two former Cal Bears will face off as divisional rivals for the first time when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. While both suffered Week 1 defeats, Goff's Lions looked competitive versus the 49ers, but can you trust them with your NFL DFS picks? Running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams both topped 100 scrimmage yards, while tight end T.J. Hockenson nearly hit the century mark receiving. With the way the Saints carved up Green Bay's defense for 38 points, Lions' skill position players could be attractive for NFL DFS lineups on Monday Night Football.

Perhaps you can even find value deeper down the Lions' depth chart with receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) sidelined. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond are the next players up, but can you confidently roster either as part of your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Lions vs. Packers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and pro DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

On Thursday, McClure was extremely high on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, putting him near the top of his exposure rankings on both sites. The result: Heinicke had 336 passing yards and two touchdowns, returning well over 20 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Lions and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. There's no way to sugarcoat it: the reigning MVP had one of the worst performances of his career in Week 1 against the Saints. Rodgers has also demonstrated the ability to bounce back from lackluster games. Last season, Rodgers had a zero-touchdown, two-interception game, just like he did in Week 1, and the following week he threw four touchdowns and no picks.

The three-time MVP has a 20:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio versus Detroit over the last five years. His last meeting with the Lions came in Week 14 of 2020, when Rodgers passed for 290 yards and three scores while also rushing for a touchdown.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Rodgers with receiver Davante Adams, who had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in his last game against Detroit. Rodgers' struggles last week also affected Adams, but he still led all Packers with 56 yards from scrimmage courtesy of five receptions.

The 28-year-old is on quite the run, as he's finding the end zone more like a running back than a receiver. Counting the postseason, Adams has 22 touchdowns over his last 18 games as Rodgers' primary option between the 20s and in the red zone. Adams also has more multi-touchdown games (six) than scoreless games (five) over that stretch. He should feast off a Lions defense that allowed the most passing touchdowns in the league last year.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Lions vs. Packers

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Lions vs. Packers? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2M in winnings, and find out.