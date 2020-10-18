The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams have represented the NFC in the last two Super Bowls and they'll go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers' offense has gotten healthier in recent weeks with Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Raheem Mostert returning to the lineup, which will add depth to the NFL DFS player pool. Meanwhile, Los Angeles' offense moves the ball well (fourth in total yardage), but the Rams rank just 13th in scoring because of an offense that ranks 15th in red-zone touchdown percentage (65.0).

With six running backs likely sharing carries from the two sides, figuring out which runner to lock in your NFL DFS lineups will be a serious challenge. Can Jerick McKinnon or Darrell Henderson still have value with Mostert and Cam Akers back in the lineup? Before locking in your Sunday Night Football NFL DFS strategy, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 5, McClure identified Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as one of his top NFL DFS picks. The result: Elliott erupted for 105 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, returning 23.5 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Rams quarterback Jared Goff. After taking a step back in 2019 with a 22-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio and just a 62.9 percent completion rate, Goff is playing some of the best football of his career through five weeks.

He's completing 71.7 percent of his passes and averaging 9.0 yards per pass attempt to lead the NFL. Now he'll match up with a San Francisco defense that will be without stars like Richard Sherman, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. The 49ers gave up 350 yards and three touchdowns to Ryan Fitzpatrick last week, which means Goff has huge upside against San Francisco.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers tight end George Kittle. The All-Pro tight end missed two games with an MCL sprain, but returned in Week 4 to show exactly how dominant he can be with 15 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's loss to Philadelphia.

Kittle followed that up with a more pedestrian four catches for 44 yards last week against the Dolphins, but quarterback play was a serious issue and Kittle was still targeted eight times. Kittle rarely leaves the field and the 49ers are likely to be throwing the ball as three-point home underdogs in a game where the total sits at 51. Kittle is the one safe bet on the 49ers' offense, so get him into your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. 49ers

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.