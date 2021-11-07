On Sunday Night Football, the Tennessee Titans will take the field for the first time without the league's leading rusher in Derrick Henry (foot). The two-time rushing champion was placed on injured reserve, leaving Tennessee scrambling for a replacement as it heads to Los Angeles to face the Rams. Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson signed with the Titans, but Jeremy McNichols is expected to be the lead back for Tennessee on Sunday night.

McNichols has just 38 rushing yards this season, but someone's got to take handoffs from Ryan Tannehill.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The 28-year-old's magical season continued in Week 8 when Kupp posted a 7-115-1 stat line. He now leads the NFL in receiving yards (924) and receiving touchdowns (10), while ranking second in receptions (63).

Last week Kupp became the first receiver in 50 years to have at least 900 yards and 10 touchdowns through his team's first eight games. He's scored in six of eight games this year and has gained at least 92 receiving yards in seven of eight contests. Now he has a dream matchup against a Titans team that has allowed more Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than any other team in the league. Look for Kupp to continue his historic season on Sunday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, who tied a season-high with three passing TDs in Week 8 to go along with 265 passing yards. With Henry out of the lineup, the Titans should rely more on Tannehill who has had his best two games of the year in terms of completion percentage over the last two weeks.

Tannehill should also help out in the run game with his ability to scramble in the redzone. His 14 rushing TDs since 2019 are the fourth-most among QBs over that span and the Rams have already allowed two rushing scores from quarterbacks this year. But the bulk of Tannehill's NFL DFS value will come from his arm as the Rams rank 21st in passing yards allowed and just let rookie Davis Mills toss for over 300 yards and two TDs last week.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Titans

