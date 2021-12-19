No team has frustrated Tom Brady more so than the New Orleans Saints since Brady joined Tampa Bay last year. New Orleans has taken all three divisional matchups over that span and Brady's had eight turnovers in those games. Brady is well aware of that and he'll be out for revenge when the Buccaneers host the Saints on Sunday Night Football. Brady leads the NFL in passing yards (4,134) and touchdowns (36), meaning he'll be a pillar for NFL DFS lineups.

At the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of quarterbacking styles is Taysom Hill, who is looking for individual success vs. Tampa Bay. Despite seven career games vs. the Buccaneers, he's never found the end zone whether it be passing, running or receiving. Will Sunday Night Football be the stage for him to do so, thus boosting his NFL DFS value? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Saints, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. Despite missing five games due to injury, Gronkowski has looked like his old self over the last month. He's averaged 78.5 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns over his last four games. In addition, Gronkowski has averaged the second-most Fantasy points at his position during that span.

Over his seven full games this year, Gronkowski has had fewer than 55 receiving yards just once, but he also scored two touchdowns in that game. The Saints haven't faced many elite tight ends this year but they have been vulnerable in the red zone vs. the position. In fact, New Orleans allowed two TDs to Dawson Knox in Week 12, and Gronkowski will be eager to find the end zone vs. New Orleans after he was injured the last time he faced the Saints in Week 8.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday night includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara. After missing four games, Kamara made a triumphant return last week with 120 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards and a touchdown. The 120 rushing yards tied a season-high and was the third-highest total of Kamara's career.

Perhaps just as encouraging for Fantasy players was that Kamara received 27 carries and 31 total touches in the game, both season-highs. This was his first game of the year in which Taysom Hill also started at QB, so heavily feeding Kamara appears to be the Saints' game plan with Hill under center. Kamara had 76 scrimmage yards and a touchdown when he faced the Bucs in Week 8, and that came on just 22 touches. With a much higher volume this week, you can see why McClure is high on Kamara as one of the top NFL DFS picks.

