NFL DFS for Saints vs. Falcons: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups

Less than three weeks after losing as 13.5-point home favorites, the New Orleans Saints will meet up with the Atlanta Falcons again to wrap up the 2019 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule at 8:20 p.m. ET. NFL DFS owners are trying to figure out if New Orleans, NFC South leaders, can bounce back. Devonta Freeman is expected back from a foot injury, but it will be interesting to see if the Falcons will be able to capitalize with Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) questionable since Julio Jones (ankle) is also questionable. So which NFL DFS stacks can you trust as the Saints take on the Falcons? And where can you find value in your Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS lineups? With big money on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the optimal NFL DFS strategy and advice from DFS pro millionaire Mike McClure before making any NFL DFS picks.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday night is Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has thrown for at least 300 yards seven times this season and has six multi-touchdown games, including a two-touchdown performance in the win over New Orleans in Week 10.

Ryan has averaged 297 yards and 1.9 touchdowns in 22 career starts against the Saints and has been pretty middle-of-the-road this season. New Orleans ranks 15th in the NFL in pass defense and may be without Lattimore. That makes Ryan a solid value even if Jones is out or less than 100 percent, as Calvin Ridley gives them a star receiver who can take advantage of a mediocre Saints secondary.

He's also rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas has become the most prolific receiver in the NFL, leading the league in receptions (104) and yards (1,242).

He is coming off another big performance with 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown last week against the Panthers. It was his fifth consecutive 100-yard outing and his third touchdown in the last three games. Thomas had 13 catches for 152 yards in the loss to Atlanta in Week 10, and has had at least eight catches in every game but one this season. He's simply the most trustworthy NFL DFS receiver in the league and he's a must-roster on Thanksgiving night.

