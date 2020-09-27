The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL through the first two weeks, scoring 85 points and winning by a combined 30 points. Now they'll head to New Orleans to take on the Saints and NFL daily Fantasy players will have some intriguing options for their NFL DFS lineups with two of the best offenses in the league going head-to-head. Aaron Rodgers has been vintage, throwing for 606 yards and six touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Drew Brees has struggled to start the season, averaging just 6.9 yards per attempt which is the lowest since he joined the Saints in 2006. However, the Packers have ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring defense and Brees could still be one of the more intriguing options in the NFL DFS player pool for Sunday Night Football. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 2 NFL DFS player pool, he was all over Titans tight end Jonnu Smith as one of his top picks. The result: Smith, who was well under $6,000 on both FanDuel and DraftKings, erupted for a 4-84-2 receiving line that returned huge value on both sites. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Sunday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top Packers vs. Saints NFL DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Fresh off a five-year, $75 million contract extension, Kamara has struggled to find room to run and is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry this season. However, Kamara's goal-line usage and his involvement in the passing game still makes him a must-roster for NFL DFS players.

Kamara has scored three rushing touchdowns and has caught 14 of his 17 targets for 146 yards and a score. He's had 241 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns this season. His 25.4 percent target share is the best among all running backs in the NFL, which means he can return solid value for NFL DFS players.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones. The fourth-year pro is coming off his first 1,000-yard season and his 19 total touchdowns led the NFL.

Jones has picked up right where he left off with four touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season. He's averaging 7.3 yards per touch, which is good for third-best in the NFL. He's also had at least 20 touches in both games so far despite playing in only about 50 percent of Green Bay's snaps. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Saints on Sunday night.

How to set Packers vs. Saints NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Sunday Night Football NFL DFS lineups?