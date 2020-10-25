The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals were originally scheduled to play at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 7, but some coronavirus issues elsewhere in the league saw them flexed into Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Now this massive NFC West matchup will have a primetime audience to itself. That also means that NFL daily Fantasy players will be studying their rosters in great detail as they put together their NFL DFS lineups for Sunday night. Both have high-powered offenses that rank in the top 11 in the league in both scoring and total yardage, so the NFL DFS player pool is surprisingly deep for a single-game slate.

DeAndre Hopkins, who is questionable with an ankle injury, has adjusted quickly to Kliff Kingsbury's system and leads the NFL through six games with 601 receiving yards and he'll be highly rostered against a Seahawks pass defense that ranks 32nd in the NFL. But where can you find value to afford top options as you put together your NFL daily Fantasy lineups for Sunday night? Before setting your NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football in Week 7 is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The six-time Pro Bowler is having a career year in just about every conceivable way through five games. He's completing 72.8 percent of his passes and averaging 8.9 yards per attempt with a staggering 11.2 percent touchdown rate. Those are all career-highs and he leads the league in touchdown passes (19) and QB rating (128.9).

Wilson leads the NFL in Fantasy points per drop back (0.7) and with the total at 55, there's potential that Wilson will be dropping back a lot if they find themselves in a shootout. And even though the Arizona defense is improved in 2020, they're not much of a threat to take the football away (three interceptions) and Wilson has 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions in 16 career games against Arizona.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 overall pick is still developing as a passer and learning the nuances of Kliff Kingsbury's system, but his raw playmaking ability makes him plenty dangerous in the meantime. Murray put up solid rushing numbers as a rookie with 544 yards and four touchdowns, but he seems to be a more willing runner in 2020.

He's already rushed for 370 yards and six scores in six games and even when he's not carrying the ball beyond the line of scrimmage, he uses his athleticism to create time for his playmakers. Murray is second in the NFL behind only Wilson in Fantasy points per drop back (0.6) and he'll have multiple avenues to issue a return on investment for his daily Fantasy owners on Sunday night.

