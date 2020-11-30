The Seattle Seahawks are locked in a battle with the Los Angeles Rams for supremacy in the NFC West and need a victory on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles to keep pace. The Eagles are also in a battle for the NFC East despite a 3-6-1 record. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has never lost to the Eagles, going 5-0 in his career, but should he be among your NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football?

In Week 11, McClure had Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hill passed for 233 yards and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start at QB, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football in Week 12 is Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The North Dakota State product has passed for 2,326 yards and 14 touchdowns with 14 interceptions this season. Wentz threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in last week's loss to the Browns.

Wentz faces the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, a defensive that gives up an league-worst 434.9 yards per game, is ranked dead-last in passing yards allowed (343.7) and is 28th in points allowed (28.7).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Along with DK Metcalf, Lockett is a prime downfield target for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. Lockett enters Week 12 with 67 receptions for 748 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lockett is five games removed from his monster 15-catch, 200-yard, three-TD outburst against the Cardinals, but he found the end zone last week in a rematch against Arizona.

The 3-6-1 Eagles are next, a team that is sixth in the NFL against the pass in allowing just 209.3 air yards per game. But Lockett and the Seahawks boast the most potent pass offense in the game, making him one of the prime Monday Night Football DFS picks.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. Eagles

