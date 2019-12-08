NFL DFS for Seahawks vs. Rams: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 14

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Sunday's NFL action with a Sunday night shootout between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday's single game slate brings some tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Rams running back Todd Gurley, who's recorded at least 95 rushing yards and a touchdown in two of his last three games, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, who caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown last week against the Cardinals. With FanDuel hosting a $555K NFL Primetime Showdown and DraftKings running a $800K Sunday Night Showdown that awards $200K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Rams is Seattle running back Chris Carson.

Carson has been extremely consistent for the Seahawks so far this season. In fact, Carson has recorded at least 20 carries in seven of his last nine games and has scored five total touchdowns during that span. Now, Carson gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Rams defense that he gashed for 118 yards earlier this season. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Sunday night and look for a big return against Los Angeles.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson completed 21-of-31 pass attempts with two passing touchdowns last week against the Vikings, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Rams on Sunday night, Wilson's ceiling is incredibly high. Wilson has thrown for 3,177 yards and 26 touchdowns this season, and now he has a great chance to produce big NFL DFS numbers on Sunday night against a Rams defense that gave up five passing touchdowns in their last home game.

