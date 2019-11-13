NFL DFS for Steelers vs. Browns: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 11

Despite a difficult season overall, the Cleveland Browns moved to 3-6 after a win last Sunday over the Buffalo Bills. On Thursday Night Football, they'll host the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 5-4 after winning four games in a row despite having started three quarterbacks this season. With the over-under for Browns vs. Steelers set at just 40, fans will have their work cut out trying to find value in the NFL DFS player pool. Steelers running back James Conner will likely return after missing the last two weeks with a shoulder injury and could be among the popular NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football and the entire Week 11 slate. There's plenty on the line in Thursday Night Football DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Make sure to see the optimal Steelers vs. Browns DFS strategy from SportsLine's resident daily Fantasy football millionaire, Mike McClure, before you lock in any picks.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. It's been a generally disappointing season for Mayfield, as he's completing just 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,201 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, he's been more accurate and done a better job of taking care of the football in recent weeks.

In fact, Mayfield has completed at least 64 percent of his passes in his last three games and thrown for 704 yards with four touchdowns against just one interception during that span. Against a strong Bills defense in Week 10, Mayfield went 26-of-38 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. With running back Nick Chubb averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 102.1 yards per game, look for the Steelers to load up against the run, which should give Mayfield plenty of opportunities to attack Pittsburgh down the field on a short week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chubb, who enters this matchup as the league's third-leading rusher with 919 yards on the season. Fears that Kareem Hunt's return from suspension last week would cut into Chubb's potential ultimately proved to be unfounded. Hunt got 11 touches in Week 10, but Chubb still got 20 carries, right around his season average, and rushed for 116 yards. Pittsburgh's defense has been mediocre against the run, ranking 16th in the NFL (105.3 yards per game) this season, leaving the door open for Chubb to continue his breakout campaign and return plenty of value.

