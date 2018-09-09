NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks for Packers-Bears

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Before you set your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and pro DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



For Sunday's single-game slate featuring Bears-Packers, we can tell you McClure is banking on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $13,400 on DraftKings and $18,000 on FanDuel.



Rodgers absolutely owns the Bears, posting a 16-4 all-time record against Green Bay's NFC North rival. In his last meeting against Chicago, Rodgers completed almost 70 percent of his passes and threw four touchdowns. And Rodgers has been virtually unstoppable at Lambeau Field. In fact, he has 34 touchdown passes and just six interceptions in 12 home games since 2016. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Sunday Night Football.



Another NFL DFS pick McClure is all over: Packers tight end Jimmy Graham at $7,800 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel.



The Packers signed Graham to give Rodgers another red zone target after releasing Jordy Nelson in the offseason. And Graham has already shown chemistry with Rodgers, scoring a touchdown in Green Bay's preseason game against the Steelers.



McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday night from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.