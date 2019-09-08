NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

The first Sunday of the 2019 NFL season finishes off in style, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. With stars all over the field on Sunday Night Football, there will be plenty of NFL DFS targets to choose from. The Steelers are the last team to beat the Patriots, taking down the Super Bowl LII champions 17-10 at Heinz Field last season. There organizations own a combined 12 Super Bowl victories, and New England will raise its sixth banner prior to the game. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner were surprise weapons for Pittsburgh last season, as Smith-Schuster thrived opposite the now-departed Antonio Brown, while Conner took advantage of the season-long holdout of Le'Veon Bell to tally 12 rushing touchdowns. Roethlisberger, Smith-Shuster and Conner will be popular NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football, but you'll need to have a lineup roster on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before you lock down your Sunday Night Football DFS picks, be sure to see the optimal NFL DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Anyone who followed him was up big.

For Patriots vs. Steelers, we can tell you McClure is banking on Patriots running back James White.

White is coming off the most productive season of his career, finishing with career highs in carries (94), rushing yards (425), rushing touchdowns (five), targets (123), receptions (87), receiving yards (751) and receiving touchdowns (seven). And while White will have to compete for carries with Sony Michel and rookie Damien Harris, the shifty running back appears locked into a passing-down role and should see plenty of targets as Brady's security blanket. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday Night Football DFS.

McClure's optimal Patriots vs. Steelers DFS strategy also involves stacking White with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns last season en route to a sixth Super Bowl championship, defying many who expected a talent dropoff after he turned 40. Brady has never lost to the Steelers at home, a formidable stat in a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

Brady and the Patriots will rely on Ryan Izzo to replace the retired Rob Gronkowski, while fullback James Develin will see an enhanced role out of the backfield. And with wide receiver targets like Super Bowl LII MVP Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, and Phillip Dorsett, Brady should be able to pick apart the Steelers' defense and pay off his hefty NFL DFS price tag. Even at age 42, Brady is an elite quarterback.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for MASSIVE numbers on Sunday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Steelers vs. Patriots from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.