NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 10: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Week 10 with a heated division rivalry on Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m ET. FanDuel is running a $500,000 Primetime Showdown, while DraftKings is holding an $800,000 Sunday Night Showdown. Before you set your NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments. And last Sunday, his lineups cashed with ease on FanDuel. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Sunday night's single-game slate of Cowboys vs. Eagles, we can tell you McClure is all over Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz has been red-hot since returning from a season-ending knee injury he suffered last year. In his last five games, Wentz has thrown for over 1,500 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception. And he's put up strong numbers against the Cowboys. In fact, he's thrown for 615 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in three career games against Dallas.

Another player McClure is eyeing: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott has recorded at least 110 all-purpose yards in four of his last six games, and he's poised to have another monster night on Sunday against the Eagles. In two career games against Philadelphia, Elliott has surpassed 140 yards both times. Lock him in on Sunday Night Football and look for sky-high upside.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday night from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.