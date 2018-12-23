NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 16: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get a chance to cap off Sunday with tournaments for Chiefs vs. Seahawks. FanDuel is running a $400K NFL Primetime Showdown, while DraftKings has an $800K Sunday Night Showdown. Seahawks vs. Chiefs kicks at 8:20 p.m. ET, and there are some huge names like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in the NFL DFS player pool. There are also several injury situations to monitor with Sammy Watkins ruled out and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) listed as doubtful. Before locking in any Sunday Night Football DFS picks of your own, be sure to check out the optimal lineups and advice from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

For Sunday Night Football featuring Chiefs vs. Seahawks, we can tell you McClure is banking on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson has been on a hot streak late recently, throwing 13 touchdowns against just one interception over the last six weeks. The lone game during that span he didn't throw a touchdown, he ran for over 60 yards, so he can be a highly productive NFL DFS pick in almost any kind of matchup. And facing a Kansas City team that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in almost every major defensive category, he has a strong chance to pile up week-winning numbers across the board.

Part of McClure's Chiefs vs. Seahawks NFL DFS strategy includes stacking Wilson with running back Chris Carson, who has also been playing extremely well recently.

The second-year back has established himself as the top option in Seattle's backfield, and he's been especially useful near the goal-line, scoring a touchdown in four of his last five games. The Chiefs have given up more Fantasy points to running backs than any other team, so confidently lock Carson into your Sunday Night Football DFS rosters and look for a tournament-winning return.

