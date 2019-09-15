NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Sunday's NFL action with a Sunday night shootout between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday's single game slate brings some tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who leads an explosive Atlanta offense at home, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Eagles running back Darren Sproles, who averaged over five yards per carry in Week 1? With FanDuel hosting a $500K NFL Primetime Showdown and DraftKings running a $800K Sunday Night Showdown that awards $200K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. In Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seattle running back Chris Carson. The result: Carson matched his career high with six catches and scored twice, piling up over 20 points and almost 4x value on DraftKings. Anyone who followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, he's locked in his Sunday Night Football DFS picks.

For Sunday's Eagles vs. Falcons NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones hauled in six of his 11 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Minnesota. Dating back to last season, Jones has now found the end zone in five consecutive games. The veteran wide receiver also had massive success against the Eagles last season, recording 10 receptions for 169 yards. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Sunday night and look for a big return against Philadelphia.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz completed 28 of 39 pass attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions last week against the Redskins, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Falcons on Sunday night, Wentz's ceiling is incredibly high. Wentz returned nearly 5x value on DraftKings last week, and now he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Sunday night against a Falcons secondary that gave up over 250 yards per game through the air in 2018.

