NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Sunday night's primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns is full of glittering offensive stars for NFL DFS players to choose from. Rams quarterback Jared Goff lit up scoreboards and lineups all last season, and has thrown for 469 yards and two touchdowns so far in 2019. Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made an immediate impact in Cleveland, catching 13 passes for 232 yards and a score. And Rams running back Todd Gurley appears in peak form once again, going for 160 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries so far this season.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Then in Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seahawks running back Chris Carson as he returned almost 4x on DraftKings.

McClure cashed in on his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups in Week 2 thanks to standout performances from players like Tyler Boyd (10-122), Christian Kirk (6-114) and Patrick Mahomes (443-4). Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Rams vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Rams vs. Browns DFS, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. The electrifying first-round draft pick in 2018 has helped resurrect the Browns franchise from a laughingstock to a serious contender. Mayfield has racked up 610 passing yards with two touchdowns so far as the Browns have started 1-1 this season. While Mayfield's four interceptions are troubling, his NFL DFS output is trending upward – going from 12.4 points in Week 1 on DraftKings to 19 points in Week 2. Mayfield loves the primetime spotlight, showing off on an 89-yard TD pass to Beckham on Monday night against the Jets. NFL DFS players can roster Mayfield with confidence on Sunday night against the Rams.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb recorded 18 carries for 62 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding four receptions for 36 yards during Cleveland's 23-3 win against the Jets. Now, he gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Rams defense that gave up over 200 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in Week 1. Lock him in as one of the top picks for Sunday Night Football DFS and look for a big return against Los Angeles.

