NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 3: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Week 3 with Sunday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday night's slate brings plenty of tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who recorded six receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown last week, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Rams running back Malcolm Brown, who's averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season? With FanDuel hosting a $600K NFL Primetime Showdown and DraftKings running a $888K Sunday Night Showdown that awards $200K to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to see the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Then in Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seahawks running back Chris Carson as he returned almost 4x on DraftKings.

McClure cashed in on his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups in Week 2 thanks to standout performances from players like Tyler Boyd (10-122), Christian Kirk (6-114) and Patrick Mahomes (443-4). Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Rams vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Rams vs. Browns DFS, we can tell you McClure is banking on Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff. He completed 19-of-28 passes with two total touchdowns last week against the Saints, and in what should be a shootout against the Browns on Sunday Night Football, Goff's ceiling is sky-high. Goff returned over 3x value on DraftKings last week and now has a strong chance to produce slate-breaking numbers on Sunday night against a Browns defense that gave up three touchdown passes to Marcus Mariota in Week 1.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb recorded 18 carries for 62 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding four receptions for 36 yards during Cleveland's 23-3 win against the Jets. Now, he gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Rams defense that gave up over 200 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in Week 1. Lock him in as one of the top picks for Sunday Night Football DFS and look for a big return against Los Angeles.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Rams vs. Browns from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.