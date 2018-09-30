NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 4: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Week 4 with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. FanDuel is running a $600,000 Primetime Showdown, while DraftKings is holding an $800,000 Sunday Night Showdown. Before you set your NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Ravens on DraftKings or FanDuel, check out what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, McClure's optimal lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He easily cashed last week's Sunday night lineup on FanDuel as well, and anybody who listened to his recommendation of Calvin Ridley for Week 3 GPPs got a player who returned around 40 points on both sites thanks to a massive 8-146-3 line.

For Sunday night's single-game slate featuring Steelers vs. Ravens, we can tell you McClure is banking on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco completed 25-of-40 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory against a stingy Denver defense. Now, he'll face against one of the league's worst defenses. In fact, Pittsburgh is allowing almost 300 yards passing and 30 points per game to opposing teams. Flacco is one of the top NFL DFS picks and needs to be in lineups on Sunday night.

Another player McClure is eyeing: Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown has found the end zone in two games this season and has 42 targets entering Week 4. He gets an ideal matchup against a Baltimore secondary that he torched for 213 yards on 11 receptions in his last game against the Ravens. And the last time Baltimore faced an elite receiver, the defense gave up three touchdowns to AJ Green.

Lock Brown in on Sunday night and look for big upside against the Ravens.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday Night Football because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Steelers vs. Ravens from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.