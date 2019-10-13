NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers makes his 214th start, while Pittsburgh Steelers QB Devlin Hodges makes his first career NFL start in Sunday night's Steelers vs. Chargers matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET. Rivers and the Chargers are trying to rebound from a brutal effort against the previously-winless Broncos in Week 5, when he passed for 211 yards but threw two interceptions in a 20-13 loss. NFL DFS players should note that running backs are expected get a lot of attention in the Steelers vs. Chargers game -- as James Conner leads Pittsburgh with 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Austin Ekeler has gained 227 yards and three scores on the ground. So who are the best NFL DFS plays for Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football? When considering your NFL DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel, finding the right NFL DFS value picks at every position is the key to success. So before you lock in your NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Chargers, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Last Sunday, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday night and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

For Sunday's Steelers vs. Chargers NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Pittsburgh quarterback Devlin Hodges.

Hodges got his first taste of NFL action last week after Mason Rudolph left the game from a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit against the Ravens – going 7-of-9 for 68 yards and rushing twice for 20 yards. Most impressively, he led the Steelers in the second half before they fell 26-23 in overtime. The rookie from Samford, who passed for a Football Championship Subdivision-record 14,584 yards in college, will be getting his first NFL start tonight against the Chargers. Hodges will look to exploit a Chargers defense that gave up over 350 yards passing and three touchdowns to Deshaun Watson earlier this season. Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback presents strong value Sunday, and McClure knows it. That's why he has him as a must-play in Steelers vs. Chargers NFL DFS action.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football also includes rostering Steelers running back James Conner.

With a rookie quarterback under center, Conner is expected to be the focal point of Pittsburgh's offense on Sunday night. Last week against the Ravens, Conner carried the ball 14 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. Now, Conner will look to exploit a Chargers defense that allowed Phillip Lindsay to rush for 114 yards and a touchdown last week. Lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Sunday night and look for a big return against Los Angeles.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Steelers vs. Chargers from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.