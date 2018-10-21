NFL DFS for Sunday Night Football, Week 7: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Week 7 with Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. This game has the highest over-under of the week at 57, so oddsmakers are expecting plenty of points to be scored. Before you set your NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Bengals on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure you check out what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And for Week 6 FanDuel GPPs, McClure was all over Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who went off for four touchdowns and over 25 points, all at just 4 percent ownership. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Sunday night's single-game slate featuring Chiefs-Bengals, we can tell you McClure is all over Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton has been red-hot this season. In fact, he has thrown at least two touchdowns in five of his six games this year. Dalton gets an appetizing matchup on Sunday Night Football against a Kansas City defense that has already allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for over 400 yards three times this season. He's one of the top NFL DFS picks and needs to be in lineups on Sunday night.

Another player McClure is eyeing: Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill absolutely torched the Patriots' secondary last week in prime-time, recording seven receptions for 142 yards and three touchdowns. He led all Kansas City receivers in catches and targets last week, and he's expected to be featured early and often against a Bengals secondary that allowed two receivers to top 100 yards last time out. Lock him in on Sunday night and look for tournament-winning upside against the Bengals.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday night from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.