NFL DFS for Texans vs. Colts: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 12

A battle for first place in the AFC South is on tap as the Houston Texans (6-4) host the Indianapolis Colts (6-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Daily Fantasy football players will be evaluating potential top NFL DFS picks like Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Jacoby Brissett, but the NFL injury report will play a major role, with T.Y. Hilton (calf), Eric Ebron (ankle), Jordan Wilkins (ankle) and Will Fuller (ankle) among the names to keep an eye as you set your NFL DFS strategy and finalize your NFL DFS stacks.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Texans is Watson. Despite a rough performance in Week 11 against the Ravens (169 yards, INT), Watson remains the seventh-highest scoring Fantasy quarterback, and NFL DFS players who have invested in him have seen slate-breaking returns this year. He's gone off for at least 4x on DraftKings four times, including almost 7x against the Falcons last month.

The Colts present a largely neutral matchup on paper since they rank 15th in the NFL in scoring defense (20.6 points per game) and 11th in passing defense (228.8 yards per game). But starting cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) isn't a lock to play on Thursday, and the Colts have given up sky-high DFS returns to quarterbacks like Nick Foles (3.4x on DraftKings) and Philip Rivers (5.3x), so confidently lock Watson in as one of your top Colts vs. Texans DFS picks for Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Nyheim Hines, who could be in line for a larger workload due to the growing injury list in the Indianapolis backfield. Marlon Mack (hand) isn't expected to play, while Wilkins' status is up in the air as he recovers from an ankle injury. That leaves Hines to split work with Jonathan Williams. Hines, who has 30 receptions on the year, would likely draw most of the passing-down work against a Houston defense that has given up the ninth-most Fantasy points to opposing backs this year.

