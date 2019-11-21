NFL DFS for Texans vs. Colts: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 12

Newer faces in the NFL DFS player pool will be in the spotlight when the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Injuries to running backs Marlon Mack (hand) and Jordan Wilkins (ankle) have opened the door for players like Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines to see more touches. And with receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) looking iffy, Keke Coutee could see a large role for Houston, possibly making him one of the NFL DFS picks worth investing in. Should those players be part of your optimal NFL DFS strategy for Texans vs. Colts? And which big names should your Thursday Night Football DFS lineups be built around? Before setting your Texans vs. Colts DFS picks and determining the top NFL DFS stacks for Thursday Night Football, listen to SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top daily Fantasy football advice can help you crush the competition on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and the rest of Week 12 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Texans is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He was targeted 12 times in Houston's loss against Baltimore last week, securing seven catches for 80 yards. The veteran receiver has now recorded at least seven catches in six straight games and has at least 80 yards receiving in three of his last four.

Now, Hopkins gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Colts defense that has struggled to guard him. In fact, Hopkins finished with nine catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in his last meeting against Indianapolis. Plus, the Colts just gave up eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns to Jaguars WR D.J. Chark last week. Lock Hopkins as part of your daily Fantasy football strategy for Thursday Night Football and look for a big return against Indianapolis.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He looked healthy last week, as he helped the Colts pick up the win over the Jaguars. Though Indy's run game carried most of the load, Brissett threw for 148 yards, one passing touchdown and scored once on the ground, easing concerns about his recent MCL injury.

Now, Brissett draws a juicy matchup against the Texans, a team that ranks 24th in the NFL in FanDuel and DraftKings points given up to opposing quarterbacks. With no J.J. Watt (pectoral) rushing the passer and defensive backs Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Tashaun Gipson (back) both banged up, Brissett is well positioned to post slate-breaking numbers again, just like he did in Week 7 when he went off for 326 yards and four touchdowns against the Texans.

