NFL DFS for Texans vs. Colts: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Week 12

Finding the right matchups to exploit in NFL DFS tournaments for Texans vs. Colts on Thursday Night Football can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. DraftKings and FanDuel are going big for Texans vs. Colts DFS tournaments like the NFL $1.11M Thursday Night Showdown on DraftKings and the $750K Thursday Night Special on FanDuel. Whether it's a wide receiver like Kenny Stills, who recorded four catches for 105 yards in his last meeting against Indianapolis, or a quarterback like Jacoby Brissett, who threw four touchdown passes against the Texans earlier this year, entering the optimal NFL DFS picks is key. Before you lock in your Thursday Night Football DFS lineups, or any others this week, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football NFL DFS player pool and the rest of Week 12 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Texans is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He was targeted 12 times in Houston's loss against Baltimore last week, securing seven catches for 80 yards. The veteran receiver has now recorded at least seven catches in six straight games and has at least 80 yards receiving in three of his last four.

Now, Hopkins gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Colts defense that has struggled to guard him. In fact, Hopkins finished with nine catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in his last meeting against Indianapolis. Plus, the Colts just gave up eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns to Jaguars WR D.J. Chark last week. Lock Hopkins as part of your daily Fantasy football strategy for Thursday Night Football and look for a big return against Indianapolis.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Nyheim Hines, who could be in line for a larger workload due to the growing injury list in the Indianapolis backfield. Marlon Mack (hand) isn't expected to play, while Wilkins' status is up in the air as he recovers from an ankle injury. That leaves Hines to split work with Jonathan Williams. Hines, who has 30 receptions on the year, would likely draw most of the passing-down work against a Houston defense that has given up the ninth-most Fantasy points to opposing backs this year.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Colts vs. Texans and the rest of Week 12? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.