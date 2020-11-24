Daily Fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel are going big on Thanksgiving Day. The three-game NFL DFS slate on Thursday offers multimillion-dollar purses on both sites, which means finding the optimal NFL DFS picks can pay off in a major way. The Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2020 kicks off with the Houston Texans visiting the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET, continues with Washington visiting the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET, and wraps up with the Baltimore Ravens playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Which players should you prioritize as part of your NFL DFS strategy for Thanksgiving Day 2020? And which players are you better off leaving in the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking down any daily Fantasy football picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 11, McClure had Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hill passed for 233 yards and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start at QB, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day 2020

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day 2020 is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Lamb has caught 48 passes for 629 yards and four touchdowns this season. That includes hauling in four of six targets for 34 yards and a score in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Lamb has proven his first-round worth despite quarterback turmoil in Dallas, with Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert all throwing passes his way. Lamb's 13.1 yards-per-completion this season falls closely to his 14.3 average in his last season at Oklahoma.

Although Lamb and the Cowboys face a Washington pass defense that is tops in the NFL, allowing just 195.4 passing yards per game, McClure is confident Dalton will look to Lamb's big-play ability. He has a sky-high ceiling.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The five-year veteran from Clemson is putting together another strong season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 2,883 passing yards and ninth with 20 touchdowns. Watson went off for 344 yards and two touchdowns last week against New England and added 36 yards and a score on six rushing attempts.

Watson's 300-yard game against New England was his fifth in his last seven games, and he has thrown 11 touchdown passes in the past five games. Watson and the Texans face the Detroit Lions on Thursday, a pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in allowing 258.4 yards per game.

