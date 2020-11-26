The Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS slate promises plenty of excitement, with Deshaun Watson, Terry McLaurin, and Ezekiel Elliott among the big-time playmakers set to take the field. With two games to choose from, you'll want to identify the stars in the NFL DFS player pool who present the best value before entering your Thanksgiving Day DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Which high-end players can you turn to as lineup building blocks for your NFL DFS strategy?

Which undervalued players can bolster your NFL DFS stacks? Before locking down any daily Fantasy football picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 11, McClure had Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hill passed for 233 yards and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start at QB, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thanksgiving Day NFL 2020 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day 2020

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day 2020 is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The rookie receiver is quickly becoming a staple in Dallas' offense. He scored his fourth touchdown of the season in Dallas' 31-28 victory over the Vikings last Sunday. He's also been targeted seven or more times in six of his last nine outings, which bodes well for his NFL DFS value against Washington.

Washington's secondary also struggled in its last away game, giving up three touchdown receptions against the Lions. Its defense gave up over 60 receiving yards and a touchdown to three separate players in that matchup, including Marvin Jones, who hauled in eight catches for 96 yards and a score.

Lamb is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return during the NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020 festivities.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The five-year veteran from Clemson is putting together another strong season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 2,883 passing yards and ninth with 20 touchdowns. Watson went off for 344 yards and two touchdowns last week against New England and added 36 yards and a score on six rushing attempts.

Watson's 300-yard game against New England was his fifth in his last seven games, and he has thrown 11 touchdown passes in the past five games. Watson and the Texans face the Detroit Lions on Thursday, a pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in allowing 258.4 yards per game.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving Day 2020

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving Day 2020? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.